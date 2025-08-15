Halle Berry marked her birthday by hitting back at ex-husband David Justice.

The Monster's Ball star turned 59 on Thursday (14.08.25) and took to Instagram to share some photos from her tropical vacation with boyfriend Van Hunt, including her smiling in a bikini, holding a wine glass in her toes and the envelope from her birthday card from children Nahla, 17, and 11-year-old Maceo, who she has with Gabriel Aubry and Olivier Martinez respectively.

And in the caption to her Instagram post, Halle couldn't resist taking a swipe at David, after he previously claimed their marriage ended because of the Bruised actress' lack of domesticity.

She wrote: “Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering.(sic)"

The former Major League Baseball player recently admitted Halle's career and independence was a big problem for him in their four-year marriage.

Speaking on Matt Barnes' All the Smoke podcast, David - who married the actress in 1993 - said: "My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn't vast. So, I'm looking at my mom - and I'm a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?

"Then I'm thinking, 'OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?' At that time, as a young guy - she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues."

David – who said the couple didn’t receive a lot of "negative attention until I decided to leave her in 1996" - claimed that Halle proposed to him after five months of dating and he accepted, despite having doubts.

He said: "She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months. I said OK, because I couldn't say no. Who's going to say no at that time?"

"I don't know if my heart was really into it, but I didn't want to make her feel bad and say no, you know, or [if] I was just in the moment."

And, he blamed her career and his lack of experience in relationships for the demise of their marriage.

He said: "We spent a lot of time apart because she was doing movies in this country, that country. And we honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy. If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it.

"We never had any major issues like that. It's just... because I was young and had only been in one real relationship before her."