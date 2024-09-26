Halle Berry has "never had the luxury" of only choosing "Oscar-worthy" projects.

Halle Berry hasn't been able to handpick 'Oscar buzz' roles

The 'Monster's Ball' actress won her only Academy Award for her 'best actress' role in the 2001 romantic drama, while she has since taken on a range of characters and genres in movies like 'Die Another Day', 'John Wick', 'Gothika' and 'The Union'.

Asked about her willingness to branch out from stereotypical "Oscar buzz" films, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "Well, here’s the truth of it. As a Black woman, I have never had the luxury of just doing Oscar-worthy performances and movies.

"I don’t even know what that is. My options at times are so limited, and that’s the reality of it."

She pointed out that her Academy Award came over two decades ago, and described signing on for 'Monster's Ball' as a chance to take "risks and chances".

She added: "I won that Oscar 23 years ago now, and it was about working. It was about loving the craft. It was about growing and taking risks and chances.

"So I don’t have the luxury to just sit and field Oscar buzz movies. That wasn’t my reality, and it’s still not my reality."

The 58-year-old actress recently hit out at fact she is still the only Black woman to win the Best Actress prize at the Oscars over two decades since she became the first to receive the accolade.

She told Marie Claire magazine: "I’m still eternally miffed that no Black woman has come behind me for that Best Actress Oscar, I’m continually saddened by that year after year.

“And it’s certainly not because there has been nobody deserving.”

The 'Catwoman' star hailed the successes of Black actresses Andra Day, 39, and Viola Davis, 59, while insisted that a "soaring career" is far more important to her than any award.

She said: “Would I rather have awards or a kicka**, robust, soaring career as a Black woman? I’d take the kicka**, soaring career over an award any day."