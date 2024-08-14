Halle Berry "never thought" she would have such longevity.

Halle Berry didn't expect to have such longevity in Hollywood

The 58-year-old actress has been on the big screen for more than 30 years and even won an Oscar for her role as a struggling widdow in the 2001 film 'Monster's Ball ' but admitted that it has all come as a surprise to her, especially because she is still enjoying success at this stage in life.

She told E! News: "I never thought I’d be doing this as a career, and then at this age and stage still being able to work at the level that I work on. But I came along at the right time when women are having longevity. There was a time when you were 40, you were kind of done. So it’s so nice to be a part of Hollywood now."

'The Moonfall' actress is now starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in 'The Union' - which sees a man recruited by his high school sweetheart on a high-stakes US intelligence mission - and explained that it was "fun" to get the chance to tell such a story because it made her think about her own younger days.

She said: "It was fun. I think many of us fantasize about that one that got away or what if I would have stayed with my high school sweetheart, what would my life be like?"

Halle - who has Nahla, 16, with Gabriel Aubry as well as son Maceo-Robert, 10, with Olivier Martinez - has been mindful of incorporating a healthy diet into her life since she was a teenager but also tries to defy ageing by making sure she gets enough rest.

She said: "I think being diagnosed with diabetes when I was 19 years old has kept me away from the number one aging substance which is sugar. I think it’s managing to get enough rest, prioritizing your sleep and your health and your wellbeing is important. And it’s hard to do that sometimes."