Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have been banned from criticising one another in front of their son.

Halle Berry is still in dispute with her ex-husband

The former couple - who split in 2016 after three years of marriage but only finalised their divorce in August 2023 - have been involved in a long-running dispute over their 11-year-old son Maceo, but their latest court hearing saw the 'Bruised' actress score one victory.

Over the summer, Halle made a complaint that her ex-husband was trying to take time off from their court-ordered co-parenting therapy sessions and asked the judge to force him to return to the classes.

And now, according to TMZ, the judge presiding over their case has sided with the 58-year-old star but noted Olivier had already complied with Halle's request.

In addition, the former couple were ordered not to discuss any child custody issues with their son and banned from making negative comments about the other, or their partners, in front of Maceo.

The 'Kings' actress is also mother to 16-year-old daughter Nahla - who she has with former boyfriend Gabriel Aubry - and she is currently in a relationship with singer/songwriter Van Hunt after they became close during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Halle previously revealed Maceo is so happy with the couple's relationship, he staged an impromptu "commitment ceremony" for them.

During an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', the 'Monster's Ball' star explained: "This was a ceremony by an eight year old in the back seat of the car who said, 'Mom, you should get married to him.' I said, 'Really, I should marry him?'

"He said, 'Yeah, I pronounce you man and wife.' So we're like, 'Oh, okay. We're married!' But we're not married. So, that's our commitment ceremony."