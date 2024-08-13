Halle Berry has broken at least 10 bones and been "knocked out three times" on movie sets.

The 57-year-old actress has opened up on the series of injuries she's suffered during a career working on actions movies.

Speaking to Netflix to promote her and Mark Wahlberg's new spy movie 'The Union', she recalled: "I've been knocked out three times.

"Got an arm broken, broke ribs twice — two ribs one time, three ribs another time. Broke a tailbone, broke two toes and a finger — this [middle] finger."

Reflecting on his injury list, Mark joked: "Torn meniscus, separated shoulder, ego bruised quite a few times — banged up."

The 53-year-old star recently hailed his on-screen romance with Halle in their new movie as "every guy's fantasy".

His blue-collar worker character gets a second chance with his high school sweetheart, and he believes the plot of the Netflix film will offer hope to many men.

He told Fox News Digital: "Halle, her and I have known each other for such a long time, and this movie is going to be so great because it’s every guy’s fantasy, to think that they got a shot with Halle Berry...

"They were childhood sweethearts, and they come back together. He basically waited 25 years for her to come back, walk back through that door and into his life, and it happens, and there isn’t anything he wouldn't do to prove himself to her if he got a second chance.

"For me, that was the whole motivation of the character: just do anything he could to not screw it up again."

The 'Boogie Nights' star admitted it is always "a little weird" to have an on-screen relationship but he and his wife have a strong marriage.

He said: "I think it’s a little weird anyway when you’re portraying some sort of romance onscreen, it’s not normal, but my wife knows that she is my everything.

"She is the most special woman in the world."