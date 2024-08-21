Halle Berry has credited Pierce Brosnan for "restoring her faith in men".

The 58-year-old actress worked with the 71-year-old movie star in 2002 'James Bond' classic 'Die Another Day', and 22 years later she has recalled him being a total "gentleman".

She told Wired: "He will always be my Bond, always. I’m a Pierce Brosnan fan.

"He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn’t be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan.”

She feels "honoured" to have landed a role as Bond Girl and NSA agent Jinx, allowing her to be part of a piece of "cinematic history".

She added: "Bond wasn’t on my wish list, no, not to be in one, but I loved the movies, always.

"Having been in one, I feel like I’m a part of cinematic history... Those movies are iconic.

"They will forever be a part of our history, and I’m really honored to have been a part of one, especially with Pierce.”

She previously revealed how Pierce even saved her life on set when she started choking on a fig during what was meant to be a "sexy" scene.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' in 2020, she laughed: "I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich.

"That was so not sexy. James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world."

During filming for 'Die Another Day', Halle was in a high profile romance with singer Eric Benet, who she married in 2001 before getting divorced just four years later.

She had previously been married to baseball player David Justice from 1992 to 1997, while she went onto have relationships with of Oliver Martinez and Gabriel Aubry.

She has now been with singer Van Hunt since 2020.

