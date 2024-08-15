Halle Berry has "learned that less is more".

Halle Berry reveals her life lessons

The Oscar winning actress celebrated her 58th birthday on Wednesday (14.08.24) and she marked the occasion with a natural selfie as she reflected on her life and thanked fans for their support over the years.

She captioned the post on Instagram: "At 58, I’ve learned that less is more! Thank you all for riding with me all these years!"

Her boyfriend Van Hunt shared a sweet post in honour of Halle's big day as he commented on the way their relationship continues to blossom.

He wrote on his own page: "Happy birthday to you. no one sees the commitment. the wear and tear. but i am proud to say i do — as our love goes and grows. (sic)"

Halle recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of 'Catwoman' by posing in topless with her cats for a series of racy pictures.

Now, she has joked that her pets forced her into the steamy photoshoot.

Speaking to Extra, she quipped: "The cats made me do it — they made me do it! I said, ‘Okay, let’s go'. The kitties wanted that.”

Halle has been on the big screen for more than 30 years and even won an Oscar for her role as a struggling widow in the 2001 film 'Monster's Ball ' but admitted that it has all come as a surprise to her, especially because she is still enjoying success at this stage in life.

She told E! News: "I never thought I’d be doing this as a career, and then at this age and stage still being able to work at the level that I work on. But I came along at the right time when women are having longevity. There was a time when you were 40, you were kind of done. So it’s so nice to be a part of Hollywood now."

'The Moonfall' actress is now starring opposite Mark Wahlberg in 'The Union' - which sees a man recruited by his high school sweetheart on a high-stakes US intelligence mission - and explained that it was "fun" to get the chance to tell such a story because it made her think about her own younger days.

She said: "It was fun. I think many of us fantasise about that one that got away or what if I would have stayed with my high school sweetheart, what would my life be like?"