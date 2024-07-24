Halle Berry stripped and covered her chest with two of her cats to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her ‘Catwoman’ film.

Halle Berry stripped and covered her chest with two of her cats to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her ‘Catwoman’ film

The 57-year-old actress recently said the one upside of starring in the 2004 superhero movie – which was a critical and commercial failure – was that she moved from being a lifelong dog fan to a “cat lover”.

She captioned a series of cheeky images of herself posted on Instagram – showing her in a black eye mask and naked except for black underwear and two of her cats as cover for her cleavage: “And STILL… meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honour of bringing this iconic character to life.

“She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!”

Halle also thanked a fan named Jee for helping her rescue the two black cats in the photos, adding: “When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful! (Red heart emoji.)”.

Fans filled the comments section of her post with praise, saying she looked “stunning”.

Halle played meek artist Patience Philips in ‘Catwoman’, which came out on 23 July 23, 2004 – making $82.4 million at the global box office on a $100 million budget and receiving a mauling from film critics.

But she recently told She told Entertainment Weekly about the positive of featuring in the flop: “I became a cat lover because of it. I just rescued four kitties I found in my yard three weeks ago.

“I’m a Catwoman through and through, because of that experience and those relationships. That experience changed me.”

Entertainment Weekly described Halle as a “self-proclaimed, lifelong dog person” in their story on her comments.

Halle – who also owns two Labradoodles – also recently posted on her Instagram that she adopted kittens from a family of stray cats she discovered in her garden.

She posed with two of the felines, who she called Boots and Coco, and captioned the post: “I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their two siblings and their mom!

“I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she’s now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I’ve found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies. It’s a full house over here!”

They appear to be the same two cats in her raunchy new set of social media snaps.