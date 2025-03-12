Halle Berry wants women to celebrate the menopause by throwing a "shiesta" party.

Halle Berry wants women to have a menopause party

The Hollywood actress, 58, has revealed she will officially enter menopause on March 21 - the date which will mark 12 months since her last period - and she is convinced the date needs to be acknowledged like "every other milestone" in life.

According to New York Post column PageSix, Halle explained her ideas during an upcoming appearance on 'The Tamsen Show' podcast, saying: "When a woman realizes that she’s in the menopause - you know, 365 days, and you know you’re in it - it is their duty to give that woman a ‘shiesta’ to celebrate her, like we do every other milestone in our life."

Halle went on to confess she thought she would be able to "skip" menopause because she has spent so many years prioritising healthy living.

She added: "There was a feeling of: ‘Hey, I can do pretty much anything I want to do if I eat right and exercise, and prioritize my health and well-being'.

"I thought whatever menopause is - I don’t know much about it - but I’m sure I’m going to skip it, because I’m too healthy! I’m on top of everything."

Halle launched her own wellness platform Respin in 2020, but she recently repurposed it to focus on menopause and women’s health issues.

The actress has also been campaigning for more research into the menopause and more funding for treatments.

She recently told Women's Health magazine: "As women, we've been told that's it's just what happens when you get older - you just have to white-knuckle it, grin and bear it. Well, no, that's just not good enough."

Halle recently revealed she was sent into a spin after a doctor misdiagnosed her perimenopause symptoms as herpes and she then spent 72 hours with her partner Van Hunt playing the "blame game" trying to work out how she had contracted the sexually transmitted infection (STI).

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Halle explained: "I tried to go to the bathroom and I couldn’t go. It was so painful when I tried to let a little bit out. I couldn’t go. It took me almost 10 minutes just to empty my bladder because it was so painful.

"Substances were down there that I had never seen before. And I thought, ‘What is this?’”

After seeing a doctor, she was diagnosed with a "really bad case of herpes", and Halle added: "We spend the next 72 hours doing the blame game, trying to figure out who gave it to me, who gave it to him. And then a couple of hours after that, my doctor called me and said, ‘You do not have herpes'."

Halle went on to do some research and discovered her symptoms were linked to perimenopause - which hits prior to menopause.