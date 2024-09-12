Halsey has seemingly confirmed she is engaged to Avan Jogia.

The 'Without Me' singer, 29, corrected a post on X by Pop Base that referred to the 32-year-old 'Victorious' actor as her "boyfriend" by stating that he is her "fiancé".

She wrote: “***fiancé Avan Jogia.”

The pop star - who has son Ender, three, with ex-partner Alev Aydin - admitted she sees herself marrying Avan and described him as her "best friend".

Speaking to E! News at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday (11.09.24), she responded when asked if she plans to marry him: “I hope so.

“Avan is the best.

He’s one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And every single day that I get to spend with him is one where I just feel like I’m with my best friend.”

The 'Ego' singer, who has been dating the actor for around a year, also admitted her partner and her little boy are "inseparable".

Halsey clarifying her relationships status comes after she opened up about how "terrified" she was when she became seriously ill shortly after becoming a mother.

Halsey battled a number of illnesses soon after giving birth including lupus, T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, POTS, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and Sjogren’s syndrome but channeled her recovery into the writing process of her new album 'The Great Impersonator'.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was in that in-between space, waiting for answers from doctors for months of like, you know, not only could I be not in a position where I get to be a musician anymore, but I don’t even know now if I’m going to get to be anymore. And that was terrifying.

"Kind of like the greatest thing in the world ever happened to me [becoming a mom]. And then all of a sudden, a really scary thing happened to me.

"And then I knew that I had to start writing because I knew that that was going to help me process what was going on."