Halsey has voiced her support for Sydney Sweeney following her American Eagle ad campaign.

Sydney Sweeney starred in the American Eagle campaign

The 30-year-old singer has taken to social media to defend Americana, the Tony Tost-directed crime thriller, and Sydney, her co-star in the film.

Halsey wrote on her Instagram Story: "If you love cinema, than you should know that cinema comes first. This is cinema."

Halsey also seemingly addressed Sydney's controversial ad campaign, which sparked a debate over race and beauty standards in America.

Critics of the campaign accused American Eagle of promoting eugenics by using a play on the words "jeans" and "genes".

Halsey said: "I do agree that our words are important in this climate. I don't, however, think that it's fair for the news cycle to predatorily rip a hardworking director and his hardworking crew for this film that is completely separate-from and unrelated-to a (pretty dumb) advertising take."

Although Halsey didn't mention Sydney by name, she hinted that she was referring to the Hollywood star.

She added: "If it's not clear who the actual people I'm standing up for are. I'm sorry look closer."

Sydney became the subject of fierce online debate after the American Eagle advert premiered.

In the campaign video, the actress - who has blond hair and blue eyes - says: "Genes that are passed from parent to offspring often determine traits such as hair colour, personality and even eye colour."

Sydney concluded the segment by looking into the camera and saying: "My jeans are blue."

American Eagle later issued a statement defending its campaign.

The company read: "We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone."

Meanwhile, Americana has proven to be a box office flop since its release, with director Tony Tost observing that it has been "gobbled up by the zeitgeist".

Tony recently wrote on X: "One of the great things about movies is that they outlive the zeitgeist into which they were released.

"As someone whose first film sorta got gobbled up by the zeitgeist, I'll be curious to see how it'll stand up after this moment is over. Hopefully fairly well!"