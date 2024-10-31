Halsey's engagement was "really special".

The 'Without Me' singer has confirmed Avan Jogia recently popped the question while they were on holiday in Barcelona, Spain, but they haven't had much chance to enjoy the change in their relationship status because of the 'Victorious' star's working commitments.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Halsey said: "It's kind of like where we first started hanging out, so it's really special to us... I wasn't sure that I was ready, but I was also kind of like, 'You're literally the most amazing, smartest, hottest, nicest person I've ever met in my life, so please don't go anywhere.' I'm trying to figure it out.

"It was really sweet. Immediately afterward, (Avan) left to go shoot a show for like six months in Canada. I was like, 'OK, bye.' We haven't really had like the chance to be like 'engaged,' you know what I mean, but he's coming home, and I think we're gonna get to have our time then."

Halsey - who has three-year-old son Ender with former partner Alev Aydin - also shared that she never had a desire to get married before meeting her now fiance last year.

She added: "I never thought that I would want to be married I just knew that I wanted to marry him and I couldn't explain why.

"I couldn't really understand the point of marrying just from, like, an emotional point of view. I was like, 'Well, if you love each other, then just be together...I didn't understand it.' And then, I don't know, it was just something with him where I just knew I wanted to marry him.

"I love him in such a way that I feel like we would be just as fine if we didn't (get married). But something about that makes me wanna do it more."