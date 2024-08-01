Halsey "shared everything" with Britney Spears before releasing her new single 'Lucky'.

Halsey has denied keeping Britney Spears in the dark

The 42-year-old pop icon recently deleted a social media post slamming Halsey's 'Lucky' music video - which pays homage to Britney's 2000 single of the same name - but the 29-year-old singer has now rubbished the idea that she kept Britney in the dark about her plans.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Halsey shared: "I shared everything with her every step of the way, down from like the first demo of the song. And I sent her like a shot for shot treatment of the music video, just because I wanted to make sure I was totally nailing it."

Halsey also revealed that she's recently been in touch with Britney.

She said: "It's def a pinch-me thing. I didn't even know she knew who I was kinda, and so every day I'm kinda just looking around like, 'There's a six-year-old girl in my heart that's freaking out.'"

Last week, a post on Britney's X account criticised the 'Lucky' music video.

The post read: "For obvious reasons I’m very upset about the Halsey video. I feel harassed, violated and bullied. I didn’t know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all. I have my own health problems which is why I took down my IG account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up now to show I CARE. I’m speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel. (sic)"

However, Britney subsequently denied writing the message.

She wrote on X: "Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it !!! (sic)"