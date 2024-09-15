Halsey "can't compute" the idea of her mom ageing.

Halsey has opened up about her relationship with her mom

The 29-year-old singer touches on her relationship with her parents on her new album, 'The Great Impersonator', and Halsey has joked that her mom Nicole is "perpetually 21" to her.

During an appearance on an 'Audacy Check In', Halsey explained: "There [are] a lot of songs on this album that touch on my relationship with my parents.

"One, in particular, was just about watching my mom grow older. She's perpetually 21 to me and watching her age ... It's like this cognitive dissonance … your brain can't compute. Like, 'Wait, you don't get old.'"

Halsey observed that her life has actually followed a very similar path to her mom's life so far.

The 'Lucky' hitmaker - whose son was born in July 2021 - now recognises that she "should have had more compassion" for her mom during her younger years, and she hopes that her son comes to that realisation "before it's too late".

The award-winning star shared: "In this one record, I talk about when I was a kid, hearing my dad make a snide remark about [my mom.] I wanted his approval so much and did it at the cost of ganging up on her. I say in the song: that alliance didn't save me from her fate.

"Aligning with my dad didn't stop my life from turning out almost exactly like hers. I became a single mom.

"I look back on that and [say,] ‘Wow, I should have had more compassion for her.’ And [as] I say in the record, I hope my son realises it before it's too late like I did."

