Actor Floyd Levine has died aged 93.

Best known for TV and big-screen roles including in Murder, She Wrote, Babylon 5: Thirdspace, Baywatch, Cagney and Lacey and Dog Day Afternoon alongside Al Pacino, the Hollywood veteran passed away on Sunday (24.08.25), with his death only coming to light on Thursday (28.08.25.)

His daughter-in-law Tracy Robbins announced the news in an Instagram post alongside a series of snaps of the actor.

She said: “My beloved father-in-law, Floyd Levine, passed away peacefully yesterday on August 24, surrounded by his beautiful family (and probably wishing someone would bring him a martini.)

“The best father-in-law, grandpa, and all round jokester, Floyd loved Frank Sinatra, classic films, and making everyone laugh.

“He started out as a cab driver in New York City before chasing Hollywood dreams in California, building an amazing acting career along the way. Brian (her son) is basically his twin, and we will see Floyd’s grin every time we look at him.

“I will miss his humour, his stories, and his F- bombs that Stella made a lot of money off of!

“Here’s to my forever Brooklyn boy, Floyd, may the martinis be cold and the Sinatra songs never end! I would like to think there’s a casting call in heaven, and you showed up early, script in hand.

“I will miss him dearly, but I know he’s making the angels laugh already and back together with his beautiful wife Rochelle (give her the biggest squeeze from us.)

“Don’t worry, I will take care of your baby boy always and forever. Love you grandpa.

“And yes... you always did it your way to the very end. (White heart, cocktail and Statue of Liberty emojis.)”

Floyd’s Hollywood roles included playing Abe the Tailor in Norbit alongside Eddie Murphy, and another tailor in 2009 release The Hangover starring Bradley Cooper.

The actor started out his career as a cab driver before switching to performing. He was the father of film producer Brian Robbins, who has worked on projects including A Quiet Place and Mission: Impossible.

His huge catalogue of work also featured appearances in Coach Carter and Night Shift alongside Michael Keaton.

When his son began acting in the early 1980s, Brian decided to use the last name of Floyd’s mother.

The father and son pair appeared in separate episodes of CBS’ Archie Bunker’s Place in 1981 and 1982.

They also acted together in Head of the Class from ABC, with Floyd playing a judge and Brian a student named Eric Mardian.

Floyd’s later work included appearances on Nickelodeon’s Kenan and Kel, and he played an ice cream man on Good Burger.