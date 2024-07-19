Emily Osment found it "terrifying" to work all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 32-year-old actress - who is younger the sister of 'The Sixth Sense' star Haley Joel Osment - worked with her brother on the 'The Kominsky Method' but admitted that she featured for her safety while filming the bulk of theNetflix series while various lockdowns were in place throughout the world.

She told Us Weekly: "I worked all through COVID, which was terrifying. It was scary to be in a position where you don’t really know if you’re safe or not. And you have no choice but to pick up your mask and work and to have Haley there with me for that. Knowing where he’d been — you know, he’s my brother — it was comforting to have him there."

The 'Young Sheldon' star is keen for Haley Joel, 36, - who became the second-youngest performer ever to receive an Academy nomination for a supporting role for his role in the 1999 thriller opposite Bruce Willis before briefly being considered for the title role in the 'Harry Potter' franchise - to turn to start stepping behind the camera.

She said: "He needs to write and direct. And he’ll hire me! Put that in your paper too. And it’ll be great. Haley and I’ve done a lot of voiceover stuff together as well."

Meanwhile, Emily - who shot to fame as a teenager when she starred opposite Miley Cyrus in the Disney Channel sitcom 'Hannah Montana' - got engaged to musician Jack Anthony in June 2023 after two years of dating.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy. I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack."