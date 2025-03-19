Henry Winkler's daughter "used [him] like a garden tool" at the height of his fame.

Henry Winkler's daughter 'used him like a garden tool' at the height of his fame

The 79-year-old actor - who has Zoe, 45, and 41-year-old Max with wife Stacey Weitzman - became household name through his role in the classic sitcom 'Happy Days' and revealed that his daughter would always try to use his notoriety to her own advantage when she was growing up.

He told Fox News Digital: "She used me like a garden tool. She would not listen to me unless there was a nice young fellow in the vicinity!"

Zoe has since carved out a career as the host of her podcast 'What In the Winkler?' and admitted that she was "grateful" for her father's support in promoting her ventures.

She said: "I'm doing it now. He came with me on a Monday to Dolby Theater to help me promote my podcast. So, I'm grateful."

Zoe - who also worked as a nursery school teacher for several years - was asked about the best advice her father had given her.

She said: "The people you meet on the way up are the people you meet on the way down."

Henry recently revealed that he had nixed a proposal for her to appear on 'The Bachelorette' - insisting it was for her own "protection" - and he also made sure she didn't film a show called 'Quarter Life Crisis' alongside Kim Kardashian.

During an episode of of Zoe's 'What In The Winkler?!' podcast, she asked her dad: "Do you remember when I was in the running to be 'The Bachelorette?'" and Henry replied: "Oh, my goodness. And we put a stop to that and only for your protection."