Harris Dickinson is still trying to find his feet in the industry

The 28-year-old actor has starred in a host of big-budget films and TV shows during his career, including 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil ' and 'Babygirl' - but Harris still isn't sure of where he stands within the movie industry.

The actor told The Independent: "I’ve been acting for a minute now, but I still feel like I’m finding my feet.

"I’m still figuring out what it is to be doing this. And there’s such a small pool of people that get to do this, so I’m always grateful for it. But I guess it has become my life now. Bit mad, isn’t it?"

Harris recently starred alongside Nicole Kidman in 'Babygirl', the erotic thriller film - but he didn't develop a particularly close relationship with his Oscar-winning co-star.

Harris shared: "We didn’t talk a load. We talked a lot about the characters we were playing. We didn’t talk about our personal lives, or our feelings."

Nicole previously admitted that she was pushed outside of her “comfort zone” while making 'Babygirl'.

The 57-year-old actress found making the erotic thriller to be an "exciting and bold" challenge.

She said on 'The Graham Norton Show': "It is exciting and bold, and I am always looking to push out of my comfort zone.”

Nicole also loves that the film was told from a female point of view.

The Hollywood star explained: "The thing that attracted me to the film is that it’s in the voice of the female.

"A lot of films in this genre we saw in the ‘90s came from the male view, but this is twisted around and told though the lens of a woman."