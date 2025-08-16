Harry Hamlin is celebrating one year of sobriety.

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna have been married since 1997

The 73-year-old actor - who is married to reality TV star Lisa Rinna - has revealed that he hasn't drunk any alcohol since 2024.

Speaking on the Let’s Not Talk About the Husband podcast, Harry shared: "Today’s one year. It wasn’t that big of a deal, but I decided to not use alcohol again."

Harry has actually lost "a considerable amount of weight" since he quit drinking and started intermittent fasting.

The actor - who has been married to Lisa since 1997 - suggested that he's actually been happier and healthier since he stopped drinking.

He said: "It was not difficult for me at all.

"I’m very happy [not drinking]. I was always tempted to have a glass of wine in the evening, have some liquor to go to sleep."

Harry has quit drinking before, including a four-year spell of sobriety in the 2010s, and he even joined Alcoholics Anonymous at one point in time.

The actor thinks he really benefited from his experience with Alcoholics Anonymous.

He said: "Everybody should do the programme. One of the greatest gifts that I ever got was doing that for that four-year period."

Harry's two brothers were both alcoholics, and so he's always been very conscious of his own drinking habits.

He reflected: "It is what it is. It’s not that big a deal in my life, by the way. For a lot of people, stopping drinking is a huge deal. For me, it’s something I’m happy about doing."

Meanwhile, Harry previously revealed that respect and support have been key to his marriage to Lisa.

He told Us Weekly: "If we could bottle and sell it, that would be good. I don’t think anybody knows. It comes down to listening and being respectful and supportive. Lisa is Lisa, and that in and of itself is kind of a challenge, which is why I don’t follow [her] on social media."

Lisa also believes that they have complementary personalities.

The 62-year-old star said: "In our case, opposites attract. And we’re good at allowing the other person to be who they are and do what they want."