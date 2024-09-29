Harry Hamlin didn't eat cheese until he was "famished and broke" in college.

Harry Hamlin has also recalled what he ordered on his first date with Lisa Rinna

The 72-year-old actor considers himself to be a bit of a foodie but admitted that it wasn't until his years prior to fame as as a student that he sampled the common dairy item for the first time.

He told UsWeekly: "I didn’t eat one morsel of cheese until I was a sophomore in college. I was famished and broke, and the only thing in the fridge at the frat house was a two-pound block of cheddar!"

The 'Clash of the Titans' star is now a big fan of most cheeses, but noted that he still avoids the "the stinky stuff" to this day.

The Hollywood actor is married to 'Real Housewives' star Lisa Rinna and has Delilah, 26, and Amelia, 23. with her and recalled that on his first date with his now-wife, he ordered a dish that led the waiter to proclaim that they were destined for one another.

Harry - who also has son Dimitri, 44, with Ursula Andress - said: "[I ordered] s paghetti with garlic and oil at Toscana in Brentwood. The waiter told us we were soulmates!"

Harry has launched the new cooking show 'In the Kitchen with Harry Hamlin' andrecently explained that he often takes on the main kitchen duties in his house so is able to rustle up things that are to his tatste.

He said: "I cook every day in my house… mainly because I like what I like and I want to eat what I like, and if somebody else is cooking, it’s not going to be what I like. So it’s very selfish of me to cook for myself and for the family."