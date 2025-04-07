Harry Judd’s child is neurodivergent.

The 48-year-old McFly drummer’s wife Izzy revealing their youngster’s condition as she opened up about how the experience has been “all-consuming” and left her feeling “very overwhelmed”.

Author Izzy, 40, shared the personal update with her 284,000 Instagram followers, explaining she and Harry have been learning how to parent a neurodivergent child over the past few years.

The couple, who married in 2012, are parents to Lola, eight, Kit, seven, and Lockie, three – but Izzy did not disclose which of their three children had received the diagnosis.

In her announcement, Izzy explained the decision to speak publicly came after years of private struggle. She said: “I wanted to share something with you that I have not talked about on here. So for the last few years I have been learning how to parent a neurodivergent child.

“It has been all-consuming, incredibly challenging, I've felt very overwhelmed and like I've been thrown into a world where I have no qualifications and there is very little support.”

Neurodivergence refers to differences in brain function and behaviour that fall outside what is considered typical, and includes conditions such as autism, ADHD and dyslexia.

Izzy is launching a new podcast titled ‘Let’s Talk Neurodivergent Kids’, set to air on 28 April.

The series will feature conversations with parents and professionals, continuing the work she began with her previous podcast ‘Let’s Talk Fertility’, which chronicled her own IVF journey.

Speaking about the new project, Izzy said: “I just have this desire to talk about it and it's pretty similar to how I felt when I recorded ‘Let’s Talk Fertility’ all those years ago. And however scary it was to open up about our personal struggles I soon realised I was far from alone.

“So I have decided to continue the ‘Let’s Talk’ series with ‘Let’s Talk Neurodivergent Kids’, which is a podcast where I will be speaking to experts and parents.”

She captioned her announcement: “It’s a personal and challenging subject and one that feels daunting to open up about. However I really feel that awareness, education and kindness is needed for our brilliant neurodivergent kids.”