Harry Judd's three-year-old son was rushed to hospital after getting cleaning chemicals in his eye.

The McFly drummer's spouse Izzy - with whom he has Lola, seven, Kit, five, and three-year-old Lockie - has issued a warning to parents to always keep cleaning products out of reach of children after their youngest son "burst open" a laundry pod and ended up "very badly" injured.

Izzy wrote on Instagram: "It’s been a traumatic few days… the reason I’m sharing this is because i don’t want another family to experience this and although we all get told the risks of cleaning products at home, reminders are always important [prayer emoji]

"So Lockie managed to get hold of a washing pod which he then burst open and managed to get into his eyes very badly. In that split second I wasn’t there, I also forgot to put the washing pods away [broken heart emoji]

"We rushed to the hospital… Lockie’s Ph levels in his eyes were 8 and they needed to be 7. It took all night flushing out Lockie’s eyes with 22 litres of fluid before finally getting the ph down.

"We couldn’t be more grateful to the @nhsengland A+E nurses who showed unbelievable dedication and kindness, not only to Lockie but also to me.(sic)"

The 40-year-old musician admitted it was "pretty horrendous" watching the little boy receive treatment and he is still being "closely monitored" after damaging his right eye.

She wrote: "As you can imagine it was pretty horrendous having to watch and put Lockie through that, he doesn’t like getting his hair washed let alone having to lie there for 10 minutes for each litre of fluid [crying emoji]

"We are now being closely monitored as his right eye is injured from the chemicals, we are in the best hands though and I’m so grateful to the specialists. Little Lockie is such a determined and brave little boy.(sic)"

Izzy ended her post with another plea for chemical products to be kept "completely out of reach" of children.

She added: "So please, please put cleaning products high up and completely out of reach- this has been my scariest moment as a mum, I’m so sorry for others who have experienced these kind of awful accidents too [heart hand emoji] (sic)"