'Harry Potter' bosses have launched an open casting call for the upcoming HBO remake.

Harry Potter casting call launched for remake series

The team behind the upcoming original series - which is a revival of the iconic film franchise adapted from J.K. Rowling's wizarding books - are looking for a new trio to take on the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger with children from the UK and Ireland invited to audition.

The casting call reads: "We are currently only able to consider children who are aged 9-11 in April 2025, and a resident of the UK or Ireland.

"Please only apply if you meet the brief."

This suggests filming will be underway in seven months, which matches the timeline it took to cast Daniel Radcliffe in the title role back in 2000, when he was 11 years old.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint - who played Hermione and Ron in the original films - were 10 and 12 when they were cast.

The brief adds: "We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting.

"For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

In the initial round of casting, candidates are invited to submit two self-taped audition videos in their native accent.

The first should be a short story or poem - "nothing from Harry Potter" - which lasts no longer than 30 seconds.

In the second clip, which can be up to a minute, they are asked: "Please record a short video telling us a bit about yourself, including your date of birth, height and where you live.

"In addition, please describe any family member, friend or pet that you are particularly close to."

The series has been described as a "faithful" adaptation of the influential book series, with 'Succession' pair Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod joining as writer and director respectively.