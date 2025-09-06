Harry Styles is said to be in the “happiest” place of his life after beginning a new relationship with Zoë Kravitz.

Harry Styles is said to be in the ‘happiest’ place of his life after beginning a new relationship with Zoë Kravitz

The 31-year-old former One Direction star has been photographed walking arm in arm with actress Zoë, 36, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, this week on their latest date after they were first linked romantically when they were seen together in August in Rome, where they shared a romantic walk through the city. Zoë, who owns an apartment in Williamsburg, previously shared the property with her ex-fiancé Channing Tatum.

And a source told Page Six: “It’s so hard to date as a celebrity… Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything.

“It’s very new and fresh and they’re just having fun.”

The insider added: “Harry doesn’t label this stuff.”

Another source told the outlet: “This is the happiest Harry has ever been, he’s just having a great time.”

Harry has been on a break from the spotlight since ending his two-year world tour in Italy in July 2023. Friends said he “worked his a** off” during the run and has since focused on a quieter routine, including visiting local cafés near his Hampstead home, running the Tokyo marathon in March and watching Pope Francis deliver an address at St Peter’s Square in May while blending into the crowd in sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Over Labor Day, Harry attended the Paris wedding of Instagram executive Charles Porch and philanthropist Robert Denning, where Carole Radziwill of The Real Housewives of New York said he helped her up the steps of Le Bristol hotel.

Cassandra Grey, founder of beauty brand Violet Grey, posted on Instagram: “Then a stranger to Carole and I, a handsome @harrystyles, seemingly out of nowhere, graciously lent her his arm like Cinderella’s prince.”

Zoë, daughter of rocker Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, was previously married to Karl Glusman and last year became engaged to Channing Tatum before their split in October.

She was recently seen promoting her film Caught Stealing with co-star Austin Butler.

Harry was in a two-year relationship with Olivia Wilde, 41, from 2020 to 2022 after they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, and has since been linked to Emily Ratajkowski, Taylor Russell, Olivia Dean and Ella Kenny.

Friends also told Page Six Harry is working on new music for release in 2025.

One pal explained: “It’s in Harry’s nature to be like, ‘You have to miss me.’ He can’t be in your face… he’s enjoying the time off, creating a record at his own pace, not being told by a label ‘You need to deliver on this day’.”