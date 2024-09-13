Harry Styles is said to be set to headline Glastonbury.

Harry Styles is said to be set to headline Glastonbury

The former One Direction singer, 30, last performed in the UK when he made a surprise guest appearance on stage with Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks, 76, when she played BST Hyde Park in July.

Sources have now told The Sun he is going to made a comeback to solo performing in the UK at Glastonbury festival after apparently being approached by organiser Emily Eavis about taking a slot on its Pyramid Stage in the summer of 2025.

An insider added: “Harry would be the perfect Glastonbury headliner and Emily has long wanted him on stage at Worthy Farm, but the dates have never quite worked out.”

Harry – who has never played Glasto – is also believed to have been quietly working on his fourth studio album according to The Sun.

His last record ‘Harry’s House’ was out in 2022 and soared to the top of the UK charts, where it stayed for six weeks.

He also toured the record, playing for millions of fans across 22 months before he wrapped up the tour in July 2023 in Italy.

The Sun’s source added about his alleged 2025 plans for a comeback: “Harry would be an incredible act to watch on the Pyramid Stage. Glastonbury has a fallow year in 2026, so booking Harry for next year would be perfect.

“It is something the team at Glastonbury are pushing for. Whether that dream will come true, however, is still to be decided by Harry’s team.”

Cher, 78, is also reportedly in advanced talks to play the coveted Legends slot at Glasto, The Sun said.

It’s not known what spot Harry would take but it would most likely be the Friday or Saturday night headline spot.