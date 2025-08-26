Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are said to have been spotted “snogging like teenagers”.

The 31-year-old singer–songwriter met the actress, 36, at Rita’s bistro in Soho last week, shortly after she attended the Leicester Square premiere of her crime thriller Caught Stealing in London, and sources say they are “loved up” but in the “early days” of a romance,

A source told The Sun: “Harry and Zoë were tucked away in a corner in Rita's and were snogging like teenagers. They seemed really into each other and didn't seem to care if anyone saw them kissing.

“She had been at the Caught Stealing premiere, which is a 10 minute walk away from the bar.

“They walked in together. It was definitely a date. They make a gorgeous couple.”

By Sunday (24.08.25), the pair had been seen together again in Rome, where they were filmed walking arm in arm along a cobbled street.

A second source told The Sun: “Zoë flew to Italy to join Harry after she’d finished working in France. He spends a lot of time in Rome so they decided to meet up there.

“This is very early days, there are no labels. They’re having a lot of fun together.”

Zoë had been promoting Caught Stealing in Paris the previous week, appearing with co-star Austin Butler at Dragon bar.

At the time, reports confirmed the two were only friends.

Harry has been single since splitting from Canadian actor Taylor Russell in April 2024.

In June, he was filmed kissing producer Ella Kenny in a VIP area at Glastonbury festival. He previously dated director Olivia Wilde from 2020 to 2022, after they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

His earlier relationships included Caroline Flack, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe.

Zoë, daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet was married to Karl Glusman between 2019 and 2021.

She later became engaged to Channing Tatum in October 2023 before their split the following year.

Zoë made her screen debut in No Reservations in 2007 and has appeared in X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Batman and the Fantastic Beasts films.

She recently completed How To Rob a Bank with Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson.

Alongside her acting career, she has released music with her band Lolawolf.