Harvey Weinstein 'would be a better father' if he was released from prison

The disgraced movie mogul – who is currently in jail after being found guilty of sex crimes - has Remy, Emma and Ruth with his first wife Eve Chilton and India and Dashiell with ex-wife Georgina Chapman.

Harvey told Candace Owens in a new YouTube interview: “I’d move as close to my kids as humanely possible. My kids is number one now, my family is number one, because they’re the important thing.

“I learned my lesson the hardest way possible. I was a good father throughout. The one thing I can say that people do say about me was that I was a good father. But I would be a better father - a lot better father.”

Harvey – who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women since 2017 - revealed that he now uses movies as a way to connect with his children.

He said: “We have a tablet, we get movies, normally six months later. And my son said to me, ‘Hey dad, I don’t believe that Captain America [Brave New World] is gonna be a good movie.’ And I say, ‘No. no, it looks good, I’ve heard it’s good go see it.’

“He went and saw it and he said, ‘Dad, it was terrible’. And then I finally saw and I had to call him on the phone and said, ‘You know what, you’re right, it was terrible.’”

Harvey – who was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer last year – also spoke out about the terrible conditions in his prison, Rikers Island in New York.

He said: “This is a very rough place. This is an unhygienic place. You don’t get your shirts, you don’t get your socks, you don’t get your underwear. The food is rancid. I mean it is really awful.”

But, he is relying on his friends to help him get through it.

He said: “I have the strength of my friends. And they’re not the friends of Hollywood, they’re the friends that I grew up with and the friends that I made along the way that were just genuine and nothing to do with my career.

“As a result of my friends and my family and my kids, I’m able to just live for hearing their stories, getting a kick out of their stories.”