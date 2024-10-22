Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia.

The 72-year-old former film producer is currently serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted on three counts of sexual assault in a Los Angeles court in 2022 and awaiting a retrial after his 2020 convictions for first degree criminal sexual assault and third degree rape were overturned in April.

As reported by NBC News, he has been receiving treatment at Rikers Island prison for the rare type of bone marrow cancer.

It's said he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward late on Sunday (20.10.24) due to "severe medical conditions".

In 2020, Weinstein, 72, was found guilty of first degree criminal sexual assault and third degree rape based on the testimony of production assistant Miriam Haley and former actress Jessica Mann but the convictions were overturned this year after an appellate court ruled the judge prejudiced the jury by allowing women to testify about sexual harassment and assault allegations that were not part of the case behind heard.

A retrial in the New York case is scheduled to begin in November.

Weinstein has always insisted that any sexual activity was consensual.

In July, he returned to Bellevue to receive treatment for a "myriad" of long-term health conditions after falling ill.

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesman, said in a statement: “Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein’s authorised representative and prison consultant, confirms that Mr. Weinstein has been brought back to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward so that he can be treated for the myriad of health conditions that he is still afflicted with on a daily basis such as diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions.

“In addition, Mr. Weinstein tested positive for COVID and contracted double pneumonia in his lungs.

“We continue to express our gratitude to the officers, doctors and nurses at DOCS, CHS, and NYC H+H who saw to it that Mr. Weinstein was immediately transferred to the Bellevue Hospital Prison Ward and will continue working hand in hand with them to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives proper medical treatment.”

He was previously transferred to the hospital in April when he complained of chest pains and spent nine days at the facility - where he had a phone, television, and private bathroom - before being sent back to prison on Rikers Island.