Hayden Panettiere says the pain of her brother's death "isn't quantifiable".

Hayden Panettiere has paid tribute to her late brother

The 'Heroes' actress has shared an emotional tribute to her late brother Jansen Panettiere on the second anniversary of his death aged 28.

On Wednesday (19.02.25), she wrote on Instagram: "This amazing human being touched the lives of so many. Especially mine.

"The pain isn't quantifiable. I pray you're in a beautiful place J. That you're at peace and that when all is said and done… I'll see you again.

"Rest easy brother. You are so missed and beyond loved."

The 35-year-old star's brother died in February 2023 of an undiagnosed enlarged heart, and she previously revealed she suffered from agoraphobia after his death.

In September last year, she told PEOPLE magazine: "I just ballooned out. It didn't matter what I did, what I ate. I know stress and cortisol running through your body can do that.

"Now I think my body was protecting itself, shielding itself from the world."

Hayden is convinced her brother's passing was the cause of her weight gain.

She said: "He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him.

"When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul ... I will always be heartbroken about [him], I will never be able to get over it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss."

Hayden's struggles snowballed and, at one stage, she was barely able to leave her house.

The actress shared: "I didn't recognise myself. My agoraphobia came out, which is something I’ve struggled with in the past."

She first found fame as a child, and she's always been very self-conscious about her appearance.

Hayden - who has also enjoyed success as a singer - said: "Having grown up in this industry, you’re terrified if you don’t look decent when you walk out the door.

"That started happening for me when I was 16, where you’re already at an age where you don’t feel great about your changing body - and you certainly don’t need grown men commenting on [our] insecurities."