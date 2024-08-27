Hayley Williams has praised Chappell Roan for speaking out about fan behaviour.

The 26-year-old singer recently complained that "predatory behaviour" has become "normalised" in the music industry, and Hayley has now taken to social media to voice her support for Chappell.

The 35-year-old star - who is best known as the lead vocalist of Paramore - wrote on Instagram: "this happens to every woman I know from this business, myself included. social media has made this worse. I’m really thankful chappell is willing to address it in a real way, in real time. it’s brave and unfortunately necessary. (sic)"

Hayley has since deleted the post from her Instagram account.

However, she wrote the message shortly after Chappell called for stricter boundaries with her fans.

She wrote on Instagram: "For the past 10 years I’ve been going non-stop to build my project and it’s come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very very long time. I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you s***. I chose this career path because because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.

"When I’m on stage, when I’m performing, when I’m in drag, when I’m at a work event, when I’m doing press…I am at work. Any other circumstances, I am not in work mode. I am clocked out. I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out - just because they’re expressing admiration. Women do not owe you a reason why they don’t want to be touched or talked to. (sic)"