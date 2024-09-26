Ann Wilson is "doing absolutely fine" after finishing chemotherapy.

Ann Wilson has finished chemotherapy

The Heart singer announced in July she had undergone surgery and needed further preventative treatment after cancer was detected, but she's now reassured fans "the worst is over" and she is looking forward to getting back on stage.

The 74-year-old star shared a voice note on her social media accounts in which she said: “I know lots of you have been wondering how I’ve been doing. So I thought it’d be best if you heard this straight from me.

“I’m doing absolutely fine now but it’s been, to put it mildly, a lot. Chemo is no joke. It takes a lot out of a person."

As well as going through treatment, the 'Barracuda' hitmaker also faced the "mental torture" of waiting for test results so was relieved to get the all clear.

She continued: " And then there’s that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture.

"Luckily for me, when the results finally came, they were the good kind!”

When she announced her diagnosis, Ann revealed she was taking the rest of the year off and cancelling planned concerts, but she's "so excited" to be on track to be ready for Heart's tour next year.

She continued: “I’m so excited to share with you that I’m now finished with chemo and I’m officially ready to get ready for the tour in 2025!

“There’s maintenance going forward but I’m told the side effects are much less severe.

"The worst is over and I’m thankful for the efficacy of this poison — but it’s more than welcome to get the f*** out of my body now.”

In May, Heart axed their European tour dates so that Ann could go through a "time-sensitive, but routine medical procedure".

Reassuring fans, she posted to X at the time: "I’m okay! Please don’t worry.

"I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It’s certainly an inconvenience for me."

Weeks later, the 'What About Love' singer explained she was undergoing cancer treatment.

She wrote on Instagram: "Dear friends, I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful + I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy + I've decided to do it.

"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover."