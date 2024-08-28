Heather Graham has been estranged from her parents for almost 30 years.

Heather Graham hasn't spoken to her parents since she was 25

The 'Boogie Nights' star, 54, has opened up about her difficult childhood in a new interview revealing she was unhappy at home with her schoolteacher mum and FBI agent dad, and she moved out of the family home at the age of 18 after landing her first movie role - and she's now admitted she hasn't spoken to either of them since she was 25.

Heather told the Wall Street Journal: "I stopped talking to my parents when I was 25, and I’m estranged from them now. "

She went on to explain her difficult teenage years living at home, saying: "Home and school weren’t happy places growing up ... My father, James, was an F.B.I. agent.

"He regularly told me that the entertainment industry was evil and that Hollywood would claim my soul if I became an actress and appeared in anything with sexual content.

"My mother, Joan, was an elementary school teacher ... But my parents were part of a generation that didn’t believe in therapy or discussing personal things, so I never felt I could talk to them.

"To her credit, my mother supported my creative streak and acting ambition. It was a mixed message, though, since my father was strongly against them and my mother didn’t do much to protect me from him."

Heather was 17 years old when she landed her first big role in 'License to Drive' and she said living at home became "more difficult" after the movie came out, so she resolved to become a film star and moved into a shared apartment in West Hollywood and her career eventually took off.

Heather now owns two homes and relies on a close circle of friends for support. She said: "My friends are proud of me, and I’m proud of myself. I have really good friends."