Heidi Klum never wants to let her fans down at Halloween.

Heidi Klum has to impress her fans with her Halloween outfits

The 51-year-old supermodel goes all out for spooky season and has worn a variety of bold costumes over the years for her annual parties and says that she is always keen to impress those who eagerly anticipate what she is going to wear.

Heidi told PEOPLE: "I have a lot of creative people around the world that are fans, that are artists - makeup artists, hairdressers, designers or people who maybe are not even in the field - and they love the creativity of Halloween.

"So I don't ever want to let any of my Halloween fans down. I always really try to come up with something that is unique and different and either surprises people or shocks people."

Heidi has previously dressed as a worm, a peacock and Jessica Rabbit for her parties and recently revealed that she has spent "months" preparing this year's extravagant outfit.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge said: "Moulds need to be made. Prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had.

"A lot goes into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight. It takes a long time. It takes a lot of planning.

"And also then when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things."

Heidi has also promised a "good surprise" for her costume this year.

She said: "Hmm ... let's just say you'll have to wait and see! You know I love a good surprise."