Heidi Klum thinks society has become "more welcoming of wrinkles".

Heidi Klum turned 52 in June

The 52-year-old model has suggested that attitudes towards ageing have changed in recent years, observing that it's now "okay to be older".

Heidi told People: "I feel like we’re more welcoming of wrinkles and rolls on our body. Being accepted at every age is amazing. That we’ve changed and come all that way."

Heidi doesn't have any fears of "age-shaming or body-shaming".

She shared: "For me to be older, it doesn’t matter. I don’t have this age-shaming or body-shaming thing. I feel like everyone should do what they want to do. I like to run around sexy — even now at 52."

Heidi actually loves posting sexy photos of herself on social media.

The model suggested that she's been posting so-called thirst traps since before social media was invented.

She said: "I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram.

"So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."

The model has also encouraged other women to not "hide" once they reach 50.

She said: "The biggest misconception [about] being in your 50s is that you are off the shelf. You’re not off the shelf. We are very much on that shelf for everyone to see.

"Don’t hide in your 50s. Beauty is ever-changing, and I’m here for the change. If it’s always the same, life is boring."

Heidi is married to 35-year-old musician Tom Kaulitz, and she previously described her husband as a "great man".

The model also rubbished criticism of their age gap.

Asked why it's such a big issue for so many people, Heidi told Glamour magazine: "I think it's often just spitefulness.

"Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life. I have a great job, I get to travel the world, I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man."