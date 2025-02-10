Heidi Montag has revealed the secret to keeping her 20-year marriage to Spencer Pratt alive.

The 36-year-old reality TV star, who met fellow television personality Spencer, 40, in 2006, and now has two children with him, was recently left devastated by the destruction of their home in the L.A. wildfires.

She has now told People about how they maintain the strength of their bond in the face of adversity: “We put each other first.”

The couple, who became household names when they starred on ‘The Hills’, have weathered numerous challenges together, including the loss of their home in the Pacific Palisades fire on 8 January.

They met in 2006 at a nightclub in Los Angeles and quickly became one of the most famous couples of reality television, with their relationship was a key storyline on ‘The Hills’.

Their couple name ‘Speidi’, was born, and they married a few years later. Though their marriage hasn’t been without its difficulties – including a divorce filing that was later called off – the pair have come out stronger on the other side.

Heidi, who has two sons with Spencer – Gunner, seven, and two-year-old Ryker, has become even closer to Spencer since their home was destroyed.

She also shared her advice for other couples, emphasising the importance of humour, positivity and communication by saying: “Laughing whenever you can and trying to keep positivity in there, but also being realistic with what you’re facing and having to deal with, and appreciating each other for what you do. “Good communication is key, that’s important.”

Heidi also reflected on their professional set-up, adding: “Spencer and I have a really unique relationship where we're usually with each other throughout the day.

“Some couples, or most, I would say, probably go to work in separate jobs.”

While the couple’s close working relationship has its challenges, Heidi insisted it’s part of the reason they work so well together.

She went on: “I have friends that are like, ‘Wow, you guys work so well together’.

“For us, that's always been part of it. We’re just in every part of each other's worlds.”