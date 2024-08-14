Henry Winkler slaps a “fighting” and “yelling” ban on his six grandchildren when they visit his home.

The ‘Happy Days’ actor, 78, opened up about trying to impose order on chaos at his house when the kids see him, saying he now has his “six and three-quarters grandchildren” including India, Ace, Lulu, Jules, Gus and Francis Joan – and another unnamed one on the way.

He told People about looking after the youngsters: “It is different, completely different than being a parent, but it is filled with the same emotion.

“We now have six and three-quarters grandchildren. Every one of them is different. You have to approach each one completely differently.

“Now the rules in the house, and there are a few, only a few, are the same. “When the youngest granddaughter is sleeping, there is no fighting, there is no yelling. They are in charge of their friends to keep it down.”

Father-of-three Henry – who has a reputation as Hollywood’s nicest guy – added about his food rule for the kids: “No matter what age they are, from 14 to 7, they have to clear their dish.”

Henry has been married to his wife Stacey since 1978 and the couple have children Max, 38, and Zoe Emily, 42, along with his 51-year-old stepson Jed Weitzman, from Stacey’s previous marriage to lawyer Howard Weitzman.

The actor last year told ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ he loves to dance for TikTok videos with his grandkids.

He added: “I’m only on TikTok with my grandkids. My oldest granddaughter, India, said, ‘Papa, you have to make a TikTok.’

“So I think I’ve made seven or eight, but only, mostly, with them.”

Henry also recently told how he had finished writing the next adventure for his children’s ‘Detective Duck’ series.