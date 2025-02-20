Hilaria Baldwin felt "hurt" by accusations that she fabricated a Spanish accent.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been married since 2012

The 41-year-old entrepreneur has admitted to being saddened by the controversy over her accent in 2020, when the public started to question the authenticity of her Spanish origins.

Speaking on her family's new reality show, 'The Baldwins', Hilaria confessed: "I love English, I also love Spanish, and when I mix the two it doesn't make me inauthentic, and when I mix the two, that makes me normal.

"I'd be lying if I said [the controversy] didn't make me sad and it didn't hurt and it didn't put me in dark places.

"But it was my family, my friends, my community who speak multiple languages, who have belonged in multiple places and realise that we are a mix of all these different things and that’s going to have an impact on how we sound and an impact on how we articulate things and the words that we choose and our mannerisms.

"That's normal. That’s called being human."

Hilaria wants her family to embrace their Spanish heritage, too.

The yoga instructor - who is married to actor Alec Baldwin - shared: "I'm raising my kids to be bilingual, I was raised bilingual.

"My family - all my nuclear family - now lives over in Spain. I want to teach my kids pride in speaking more than one language. I think just growing up and speaking two languages is extremely special."

Hilaria previously addressed the controversy in a post on social media.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "I've seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking - I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before.

"I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA."