Alec Baldwin has been urging wife Hilaria Baldwin to do Dancing With The Stars "for a long time".

Hilaria Baldwin reveals Alec's reaction to her joining Dancing With The Stars

The 41-year-old star has signed up to the new series of the celebrity dancing competition, and she revealed her actor husband has been encouraging her to sign up for a while now.

She told Extra: "Alec has been wanting me to do this show for a long time and I'm like, ‘I have kids. Like, I can't. I can't do this.’

"And so, they called me and we just looked at each other and I was like, ‘Guess we're all going to L.A.’ ”

Hilaria admitted she's "terrified" of the new series, which will also feature the likes of Corey Feldman, Danielle Fishel and Robert Irwin.

She said: “There's some very, very talented people here this year… I'm scared. I'm going to be honest.

"I'm, like, I'm terrified. I'm excited and I'm, like, going to soak up every single moment because this is such a dream come true, and I'm scared.”

Despite her nerves, the podcaster and yoga instructor insisted she will be doing her best to "enjoy every moment" on the show.

She added: “We want to work hard, have fun, right? Enjoy every moment.

"It's not a race, it's a marathon. We're going to take a week at a time and just hopefully create some incredible routines and memorable dances.”

Meanwhile, Hilaria recently revealed she will "never be the same" after breaking her hip in his mid 20s, which left her unable to walk for months.

In a post on Instagram, Hilaria shared a video of herself practising a yoga move and wrote: "Broke my hip when I was 25 and couldn’t walk well for the better part of a year.

"You can see the scar on the outside of my hip. It took me years to recover and to be quite honest, it will never be the same.

"Moving for me isn’t just fun, grounding and how I feel good, it’s daily gratitude ... "