Hilaria Baldwin will "never be the same" after breaking her hip

Hilaria Baldwin has opened up about her broken hip

Alec Baldwin's wife has revealed she was left unable to walk for months after the accident and it took years for her to fully recover, but she's been left with a large scar and ongoing issues.

In a post on Instagram, Hilaria, 42, shared a video of herself practising a yoga move and wrote: "Broke my hip when I was 25 and couldn’t walk well for the better part of a year.

"You can see the scar on the outside of my hip. It took me years to recover and to be quite honest, it will never be the same. Moving for me isn’t just fun, grounding and how I feel good, it’s daily gratitude ... "

Hilaria - who also broke her ankle in 2020 when she fell down a roadside bank during a run - also supported her actor husband Alec when he suffered his own hip issues.

The 67-year-old movie star underwent hip replacement surgery in 2018 and again in 2023 after suffering "chronic pain" and Hilaria insisted the most recent surgery would improve his quality of life.

In a post on Instagram, she shared a picture of Alec recovering from the 2023 operation and wrote: "Alec got a new hip today ... it was a long time necessary.

"We have been through so much together … as your partner and as you heal, I want so very much for you to leave this very intense chronic pain chapter behind and improve your quality of life.

"Grateful to Dr Davidovitch, Dr Miller, Dr Golden, Dr. Furgiuele, the nurses, pt, ot, staff and the other amazing people who so generously are bringing him safely through this."

Alec later shared a social media video about the operation, in which he said: "I had my left hip done in 2018, five years ago, and I had the other one done five days ago.

"The pain goes away gradually ... but it is incredibly painful. But as we keep saying in my house: 'It’s the pain that’s going to end the pain.'

"I needed this surgery done at least two years ago and walked around and limped and I did myself no favors because the compensatory damage you do to your back, your neck, your feet, and your knees is not great.

"So to limp around with this condition for two years was tough, but I didn’t have the time to do it work wise or schedule wise. I didn’t have 4-6 weeks to limit myself that way ...

"But I got all that together and we had the operation done. And it hurts. It really really hurts."