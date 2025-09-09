Hilary Duff is set to star in an intimate docuseries about her return to music.

The 37-year-old pop star has signed to Atlantic Records ahead of her highly anticipated return to music, and the docuseries will explore the highs and lows of Hilary's long-awaited comeback.

The docuseries will chronicle the blonde beauty's "long-awaited musical return and personal journey, offering an unfiltered vignette into Hilary’s world. Embracing the ups, downs, and everything in between, fans will ride shotgun as she balances raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals, and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade."

The project is being directed and executive produced by the Grammy-nominated Sam Wrench, who previously helmed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

Sam's new docuseries will feature stylised interviews, performances, and videos from Hilary's personal archive.

Hilary hasn't released an album since Breathe In. Breathe Out. in 2015, but she seemingly hinted at making a musical comeback in August.

Alongside some throwback photos from her press tour for Metamorphosis, her 2003 album, Hilary wrote on Instagram: "Clearly I had to go digging around the internet for pictures from this time as I’m not sure camera phones even existed. Sadly all my hairstyles ARE very documented.

"I do know this marker of time was a huge change in my being. I was embarking on something I had no idea would make such an impact on peoples lives, and mine. As much as I look back and think this album doesn’t hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15 year old self meant every word. It sure as hell also landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure.

"I remember some of my first shows being in a skate park in San Jose, and very shortly after, stepping out on stage in arenas. Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis… Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did.

"[butterfly emojis]

"To be continued… (sic)"