Hilary Swank is trying to navigate 'moments' of toddler tantrums

The 50-year-old actress has twins Aya and Ohm - who celebrated their second birthdays in April - with husband Philip Schneider, and while she is being faced with the common "terrible twos" face, she is trying to put a more positive spin on the infamous phenomenon that sees toddlers exhibit defiant behaviour.

She told PEOPLE: "There are moments of it, but I call it the teachable twos.

"Because I feel like they're just in this place where they're recognizing so many new thingsAnd it's gotta be really overwhelming to have everything that you see is new.

"And even your emotions that come with it, and not having your brain fully developed. So when you want something, you just want it, you don't have logical thinking skills. So to me, teachable twos is, I think, more fitting."

Ultimately, the Academy Award-winning star just wants to "hold space" for the little ones at this developmental stage in their lives.

She said: "My thing is, I think it's really important to regulate yourself and just stay calm and hold space for them."

Hilary froze her eggs at 37 and became pregnant a decade later, and recently insisted that she would have been "a very different parent" if she had welcomed her kids into the world decades earlier.

She told Women's Health UK: "I would have had kids earlier.

"I'm not saying I actively waited until 47. But that was a magical time in my life, when it all culminated.

"It was the right time for a myriad of reasons.

"I’m a very different parent than I would’ve been, even in my early 40s.

"I’m much more patient. I’m much more understanding. I am much more, I think, interested in a different way than I would’ve been.

"I’m really interested in their brains. I am fascinated about what makes them tick.

"And I have my career that’s already established, so I’m not divided.

"I’m able to really sink in and be present with them and be a hands-on parent.”