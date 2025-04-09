Hilary Swank will never take her health "for granted" after spending years caring for her sick father.

Hilary Swank prioritises her health

The Oscar-winning actress walked away from her glittering career in 2014 to move in with her dad Stephen and become his live-in carer after he underwent a lung transplant and she looked after him until his death in 2021 - and his struggle reminded her she needs to look after herself too.

She told Women's Health magazine: "You don’t realize how well everything’s going until you don’t have your health. It [her father's struggle] was a strong reminder that I haven’t forgotten - to not take health for granted and to be as diligent as possible about learning all there is to learn about what goes in and on my body."

Hilary became a first-time mother in 2023 when she welcomed twins Aya and Ohm with her husband Philip Schneider, and she admits exercising "took a back seat for a little while" after the babies arrived, but she still tries to find the time to work out and she's even building her own gym in her garage to make it easier.

She added: "Exercising took a back seat for a little while. But even with the babies, when they’re napping, I have those three hours to get my exercise in and read a script or take a meeting or do an interview ...

"Right now, my go-to is tennis and Pilates. Tennis is a big thing. I used to do three days a week of strength training. For me, I love lifting.

"It just makes me feel really grounded in my body ... I’m actually building a gym in my garage, and I just got a piece of equipment I’m really excited about."

Hilary previously told People she had been “really focused on my other baby, which was my career” before having kids.

She went on: “I knew I wanted to be an actor since I was eight years old, and I have loved my career. I’m hopefully always going to be an actor.

"So I was really career-focused and I wasn't ready to have children in my 20s, or really even in my 30s, and then I hit my 40s and I didn’t have a partner.

"That doesn’t mean I had to have a partner. A lot of people get donors, and that’s a wonderful option, a lot of people adopt, there’s a lot of different ways, and so I was open to anything.”