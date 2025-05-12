Jason Wahler has become a dad for the third time.

Jason Wahler and Ashley Slack have become parents for the third time

The 38-year-old reality star has been married to stylist Ashley Slack since 2013 and already has Delilah Ray, seven, as well as three-year-old Wyatt with her, but the couple have now announced that they welcomed son August into the world last Thursday (08.05.25) afternoon.

Ashley told People: "Jason, the kids and I are doing great and so excited that our family finally feels complete.

"The kids are literally obsessed with their new little brother. Delilah thinks it’s actually her own baby.

"They have truly been the best little helpers.

"I’m so grateful for the incredible care at Williamson Health and my doctor, Heather Rupe, for providing the best experience for delivery."

When the couple welcomed their "beautiful, healthy" son in July 2021, Jason gushed about the delivery process and noted that he had the "utmost respect" for his wife after witnessing her give birth.

He said: "It was one of the most incredible experiences to deliver him into the world.

"I have the utmost respect for my wife Ashley, who did an absolutely incredible job through the birthing process, as well as all the other mothers who have the same strength in creating life.

"We can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him. I can't wait to be his coach and for him to be my wingman and mini-me."

Jason - who is also known for his appearances on 'Laguna Beach' - preoivusly struggled with addiction and later admitted that he felt really "grateful" to have achieved sobriety in time for fatherhood.

He told UsWeekly: "I mean, I’ve done so much work on myself, and I feel like I’m really equipped and I’m really, you know, grateful. … When I was younger, and when I went through what I went through, there was not nearly the resources or the accessibility that there is today. And I’ve got some amazing mentors and people around me to help navigate those conversations