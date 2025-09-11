Hoda Kotb is using her 60s to "begin again".

Hoda Kotb is embracing new challenges

The 61-year-old broadcaster left her role on the Today show earlier this year, and Hoda is now focusing her efforts on her wellness app and book.

Reflecting on her entrepreneurship journey, Hoda told Forbes anchor Maggie McGrath: "I'm a beginner all over again.

"It is like in, you know, when I started at NBC, I didn't know what I was doing and I felt like a kid. I feel like that all over again.

"I think my 60s — I'm 61 — are like my 'begin again' era. Like learn new things, era. So I'm a cheerleader by nature. I'm like, ‘You did it. Go girl.’ Like that's what I want to do."

Hoda's latest venture has also taught her some new "lessons".

The broadcaster explained: "I do realise that in a business you have to have meaningful, important, straightforward conversations that sometimes are painful.

"You have to be able to tell somebody the truth. And that was one of my big, big lessons because I felt like my role was to lead from the back of the boat and cheer. But now I realise that sometimes you have to have really good, important conversations."

Meanwhile, Hoda previously revealed that she decided to leave Today because her daughter was facing a health crisis.

The broadcaster - who is the adoptive mother of Haley, eight, and six-year-old Hope - walked away from the TV show after her daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Speaking to Extra, Hoda explained: "We thought it was the flu and it wasn't getting better. I went to the pediatrician a handful of times, and they kept saying that it seemed like the flu and don't worry, don't worry, and one day I looked at her and I said, ‘I'm worried.’ So I took her to the ER and she was in the ICU for several days, so it was difficult.

"It definitely factored in [to my decision to leave]. I mean, look, all I did was look at her numbers. I had my phone on the set when we were doing the news, and I was looking, 'cause you can see what her levels are doing, and if they drop too low, she needs help."