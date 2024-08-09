Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson have no interest in getting married.

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson have been together for almost a decade

The 81-year-old actress has been in a relationship with 'American Horror Story' star, 49, since 2015 but admitted explained that they have never really discussed tying the knot because it doesn't "seem to mean" much to them.

Speaking on SiriusXM Live, she told host Andy Cohen when asked about the possibility of marriage: "I don't think so. We've never... no. We've never talked about it with any interest. It doesn't seem to mean to us what it means to a lot of people. I mean, we have a big generational difference between us, which worries me for her sake. But you know...what can I do?"

The 'Two and a Half Men' star noted that the pair of them do have a "wonderful resonance" with each other although because they are at different stages of life with their 32-year age gap, she often has to think back a few decades to be able to understand what her significant other is going through.

She added: "We do have a wonderful resonance. We are very interested in the same kinds of things, and yet we share big differences. A lot of the things that she's going through that are very emotional and important to her right now, I went through, you know, 40 years ago, 30 years ago.

“And she brings them up in my memory and I think, ‘Oh, of course this is hard. Of course, that's hard,’ or ‘Of course that's great. Of course, that's important to her."

Last year, Sarah admitted that she "couldn't imagine" being without Holland and that she felt "very, very lucky" to have her in her life.

Speaking on the 'Dear Chelsea' podcast, she told Chelsea Handler: " I can't imagine not being with her. I just can't. I just feel very, very lucky to be around someone so incredibly witty and funny and smart and, I think, incredibly sexy!"