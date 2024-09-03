Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson think about people "in the same way".

Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson began dating in 2015

The 81-year-old actress and Sarah, 46, have been together since 2015, and Holland has revealed that they actually share a lot of similar traits.

She told PEOPLE: "I think we're interested in the same things about character in people.

"I think we like thinking about people in the same way, understanding them. 'What is their thing? What is the thing that drives them, pleases them, hurts them? What's the thing?' We just like to understand these things."

Sarah has enjoyed huge success during her career - but she's always remained connected to her friends.

Holland explained: "I mean, she has quite a number of really close friends. But for Sarah, having close friends means spending time with them, knowing what's going on with them, keeping in touch with them. And if anything is going on with anybody, she'll have them on her mind, and she'll check in late at night, 'How are you doing? How's it going?' I mean, she's just the most thoughtful and attentive friend I've ever seen anybody be. She's really wonderful though."

Meanwhile, Holland recently revealed that she has no interest in getting married.

The actress admitted that she's never even discussed the possibility with Sarah in a serious way.

Asked if they've discussed getting married, Holland said on SiriusXM Live: "I don't think so. We've never ... no.

"We've never talked about it with any interest. It doesn't seem to mean to us what it means to a lot of people. I mean, we have a big generational difference between us, which worries me for her sake. But you know ... what can I do?"