Holly Madison thinks 'The Girls Next Door' was a "little cult bubble".

Holly Madison starred on the show between 2005 and 2009

The 45-year-old TV personality starred on the reality series between 2005 and 2009, and Holly believes 'The Girls Next Door' was a snapshot in time.

She told E! News: "I always say it's the one show you can't reboot, because it was like catching this little cult bubble in real time. And you can watch it two different ways. You can watch it for all the eye candy like the first time it came out and say, ‘Oh my God, look how fun.’ Or you can watch it knowing about all the stuff going on behind the scenes, and that adds a whole other layer."

The TV show focused on the lives of Holly, Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson, who were the three main girlfriends of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

And Holly has relished the experience of reuniting with Bridget for 'Girls Next Level', their rewatch podcast.

She said: "We're going into season four now and there's just so much to talk about. It kind of takes on a whole life of its own for sure."

Meanwhile, Holly recently described season one of the show as a "character assassination".

The reality TV star believes she was initially portrayed in an unfairly negative way.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Holly explained: "The first couple of episodes, we felt like we were characterised in a way that really wasn’t flattering.

"I was watching it, like, this is character assassination. I don’t like it.

"But as the seasons go on, we’re allowed to show more of our personality, and I think viewers got to know who we really are more - so that feels good."

Holly also admitted that herself and her 'Girls Next Level' co-host have contrasting memories of the show.

She said: "I think [Bridget] had just tied everything up in such a positive bow and had kind of forgotten any of the negatives.

"So when we go back and rewatch and comment on it, she’s like, ‘Oh my god, I forgot about this.’ I remember after watching the first episode, she’s like, ‘I don’t think I can do this podcast.’ I’m like, ‘No, it gets better. I promise.’

"I had already rewatched a lot of it from YouTube and that’s what gave me the idea to do the podcast. And I’m like, ‘Trust me, it gets better. The hardest part is season one and then it gets better."