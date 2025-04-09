Hailee Steinfeld explored her own family history in preparation for 'Sinners'.

Hailee Steinfeld stars in the new horror movie

The 28-year-old actress stars alongside Michael B. Jordan in the new horror movie, which is set in the 30s in Southern United States, and Hailee has admitted to making discoveries about her own family while preparing to play a multi-racial character in the film.

She told People: "It had such an impact on me personally. Therefore, I feel like the least it can do is make an impact on those that watch it.

"I think it affected all of us so personally and so deeply, and I do believe that you feel that and you see that when you watch this movie."

'Sinners' also stars the likes of Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, and Omar Miller.

And Hailee has revealed that the cast members developed a "personal connection" to the story.

The Hollywood star said: "I'm so grateful for the deeply personal connection that each of us have [to the material], mine being with my family history, with my grandfather, who I wish was still here to answer all the questions that I have that this movie raised for me and making this movie raised."

Meanwhile, Michael B Jordan recently hailed Hailee's performance in 'Sinners', suggesting that it could become a landmark in her career.

The 38-year-old actor told WhoWhatWear: "Hailee's performance in 'Sinners' is very, very versatile and honestly fun.

"I think it's gonna make people lean in and get a chance to see her in a way they haven't had an opportunity to see her in before.

"As you know, it's tough to grow up in this industry where people get a chance to see you every step of the way, and they kinda have an idea of who you are and what you can do. I think this is one of those roles that's gonna show Hailee in a new light."

Michael relished the experience of working with Hailee, admitting that they developed a family-like bond during the shoot.

He said: "She's extremely talented, an extremely hard worker, and a great scene partner.

"When you're on a project like this, in the midst of hard scenes to navigate, [and] balancing the emotional aspects and long days, you really get a chance to become a family. I'm extremely proud of her, and I can't wait for the world to see her performance, and I truly can't wait to see what she does next."