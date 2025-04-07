Heather Graham has become a "happier" person since turning 50.

Heather Graham feels happier than ever

The 55-year-old actress believes she's become more easygoing since celebrating her landmark birthday in January 2020.

The Hollywood star told People: "I feel like as I get older, I just care less about things that don't matter.

"Everyone gets upset sometimes, but I think that I'm happier. I've done enough hard work on myself that I feel like I'm a happier person now."

Heather believes her lifestyle has helped her to find peace of mind.

The actress explained: "I just enjoy the simple things in life - like sleeping, eating, my friends, things like that. I love meditating."

Asked how she's managed to stay in tip-top shape, Heather replied: "I like going on yoga retreats because, to be honest, I love just being by the ocean. So, anytime I'm at the ocean, I just feel happier."

Heather confessed that she loves being surrounded by nature.

The movie star said: "I like to go out in nature, go to the beach, look at the ocean, go on a hike, go into the mountains, look at the trees."

Heather previously revealed that she does "all the self-help stuff".

The 'Bowfinger' star cited yoga and getting a good amount of sleep as being key to her healthy, youthful appearance.

Heather told NewBeauty: "I do all the self-help stuff: I meditate, I do yoga, I work through all the stuff in therapy. I do all the different kinds of sorting through my inner world to make myself feel happy on the inside. And it’s important to me to surround myself with loving people.

"The older I get, the pickier I am about the energy I want around me. I want loving, supportive people by my side. When I was younger, I was always seeking out the difficult, dramatic, complicated people.

"At some point, I realised that is exhausting. Now, I try to have people that are supportive in my circle. Of course, you want someone to be honest and real with you, but at the same time, you just want to feel the loving, appreciative vibes. You have to be with the people that really celebrate you."