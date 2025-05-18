Jamie Lee Curtis is "not that particular" about her career choices.

Jamie Lee Curtis loves working in the film business

The 66-year-old actress has enjoyed a hugely successful career in Hollywood, starring in movies such as 'Halloween' and 'Freaky Friday' - but Jamie insists she's not very picky about her film projects.

The actress told Us Weekly: "Usually, if a part comes to me, there’s a reason. It’s not random.

"I don’t believe you’ll be seeing me playing Lady Macbeth. I don’t think you’re going to see Lady Macbeth in my filmography."

Jamie loves working in the film industry, admitting that she has "no complaints" about her work life.

The movie star said: "I pretty much do the work that comes to me … I love my life.

"I just love the fact that I get to be me, that I get to do what I do, that I get to do art and be a part of the art form that I get to be part of - entertainment. I love the combo platter of show business. I’m a marketing guru. I love marketing. And I just love the process of living a creating life. So I got no complaints."

Jamie previously described herself as a "loner".

Despite this, Jamie still enjoys spending time with her co-stars.

The film star - who appeared alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in the 2024 action-comedy movie 'Borderlands' - told 'Extra': "I'm really quite a loner when I'm in my own life, but in my work I get to embrace people and I've been doing that for a long time."

Jamie particularly relished spending time with Cate while shooting 'Borderlands'.

She said: "We've bonded in a really lovely way.

"Obviously, Cate lives far, far away … Chances that I would have ended up in a movie with her were very small, and so the opportunity presented itself … and I went to Budapest."

Jamie also enjoyed reuniting with Lindsay Lohan for the 'Freaky Friday' sequel, which will be released later this year.

The actress - who starred alongside Lindsay in the original movie back in 2003 - said: "She was 15 when we made the movie. I mean, it's insane."